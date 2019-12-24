GRANGER — Two people were injured in a two-car collision at the intersection of Bailey Avenue and State Route 223 at city limits.
Vehicle one, driven by Tyana I. Sandoval, 21, Zillah was failed to yield the right of way to vehicle two, driven by Troy D. Brink, 58, of Prosser.
Vehicle one collided with vehicle two as vehicle one turned southbound on to State Route 223, according to the Washington State Patrol report.
Injured were Sandoval and Jose Zuniga, 20, of Yakima, a passenger in the second vehicle, and were transported to Astria Toppenish Hospital.
Sandoval was cited for failure to yield right of way.
