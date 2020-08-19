KENNEWICK — A three-car collision on State Route 395 Milepost 18 Saturday afternoon resulted in injuries to only one of the five people involved, including one Toppenish woman.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m., all three cars were northbound when vehicle one, driven by Antonio F. Medina, 17, of Kennewick attempted to change lanes, striking vehicle two, driven by David N. Navarretecortez, 34, of West Richland.
Navarretecortez then struck vehicle three, driven by Rosa M. Magana, 46, of Toppenish.
Injured was passenger Monica Huertasantana, 17, of Pasco, who was transported to Trio Health in Kennewick. She was riding in vehicle one.
All drivers and a passenger Lizbeth Magana, 18, Toppenish in the car three were not injured.
Medina was charged with following too close according to the Washington State patrol report.
