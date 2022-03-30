A two-vehicle collision in the 600 block of Murray Road resulted in a fatality on Wednesday, March 23, according to a report by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.
At around 10:30 p.m., a single-cab pickup truck occupied by a 20-year-old female and 20-year-old male passenger struck the side of a flatbed trailer. The pickup was traveling east on Murray Road while the semi-truck with a flatbed trailer was backing into a nearby residence.
The collision caused extensive damage to the pickup truck, and the female driver died instantly. The male passenger was extricated and airlifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is currently unknown.
The cause of the collision is currently under investigation. Alcohol is not suspected, but speed and inattention likely contributed to the collision, according to the report.
