GRANGER — A collision with a semi-truck and trailer resulted in the death of a Sunnyside man early Tuesday morning a mile north of Granger, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
Dead at the scene was Alexis Ramos, 21.
WSP officials reports the crash occurred at approximately 12:39 a.m. in the 221 block of Van Belle Road, when Ramos lost control of his 1992 Mercedes 300 4-door, crossed the center line and struck the 2018 Kenworth semi-truck and double trailer driven by Serafin G. Bravo, 45, of Granger.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved. The crash is under investigation.
