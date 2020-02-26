UNION GAP — Ulysses Mendoza, 19, of Zillah struck a guard rail one mile south of Union Gap resulting in a trip to Astria Toppenish Hospital for injuries.
Mendoza was headed southbound on state route 97 when he lost control of his Honda Accord, hitting a guard rail.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Mendoza is being charged with a DUI. No other vehicles or persons were involved in the collision.
