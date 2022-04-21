Juan Carlos Torres, 18, of Sunnyside was arrested Monday, April 11 after stabbing two people in the 300 block of North 16th Street.
Sunnyside Police responded to a call about two victims being stabbed with scissors, one being stabbed in the neck. Officers provided first aid and secured the scene allowing medic staff from the Sunnyside Fire Department to extract the victims and transport them to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Torres was in crisis, according to a report from the Sunnyside Police Department, and attempts to talk him down through de-escalation failed. Torres barricaded himself in the apartment and Yakima SWAT was contacted to provide additional assistance.
Following his arrest, Torres was transported by ambulance to Astria Sunnyside Hospital where he was treated for injuries and medically cleared before being booked in the Sunnyside City Jail. Later, Torres assaulted a Corrections Officer while officers were attempting to transport Torres to the Yakima County Jail, according to the report.
