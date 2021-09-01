Bail has been set for Raul De Robles Jr. at $100,000 in Yakima County Superior Court.
The 25-year-old Sunnyside man is the suspect in a vehicular homicide while under the influence for an incident in which police say he drove his car into a trailer on Parkland Dr. on Saturday, August 21 killing 22-year-old Andres Garcia.
According to court documents, De Robles’ alcohol was a .181, more than double the legal limit.
Four other people in the trailer were uninjured.
De Robles’ arraignment will take place on Tuesday, September 7.
