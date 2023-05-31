Wanted juvenile arrested in Sunnyside

The Sunnyside Police Department located a 16-year-old male suspect that was wanted by Richland Police on Thursday, May 18.
The 16-year-old was wanted for his s involvement in a 2022 New Year’s Eve gang-related homicide.
Sunnyside Flock Safety cameras (Automated License Plate Reader) detected the suspect vehicle entering Sunnyside and with the assistance of Sunnyside Crime Analyst, real-time data was provided to SSPD mobile patrol units.
Officers located and developed probable cause for the suspect vehicle and it was stopped in the 100 block of Hemlock Avenue. Due to the outstanding suspect being considered a safety risk, for the public and officers, a high-risk vehicle stop ensued and a drone was deployed.
The juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident and no injuries were reported during the arrest.
Two of the three vehicle occupants were released, the vehicle was impounded for a search warrant and the juvenile male was turned over to Richland Police Detectives
a firearm was recovered during a search of the vehicle.
The Sunnyside Police Department was assisted by the Grandview Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Any information pertaining to the originating homicide case can be directed to Richland Police Department Detective Richman at (509)942-7361.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
