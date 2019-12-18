WAPATO — Yakima County Sheriff Office has issued a report that Roger Eugene Benson, 41, of Wapato has served his sentence for Assault Third degree and has returned to his community.
Benson is classified as a Level II sex officer.
The Yakima County WA Sheriff’s Office is releasing the following information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.
Benson was convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff’s Office in the county of their residence. Further, his previous criminal history places him in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts.
He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
