WAPATO — A Wapato man, 46, has died on the scene in the early hours of March 1 after being struck by a semi tractor-trailer.
Washington State Patrol Officer David Munoz reported that Juan Nunez, 53, was driving with two passengers, Alicia Nunez, 53, and a minor, 12. They were traveling southbound on State Route 97 in a semi tractor-trailer truck when Nunez collided with a pedestrian.
Lemero W. Colfax was walking in the southbound lanes of the route near Frontage Road at around 1:40 a.m. when he was hit.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Nunez and his passengers were uninjured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.