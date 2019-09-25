YAKIMA — A high speed car chase which traveled across the Lower Yakima Valley, started on Campbell Road south of Wapato and ended up in a freshly plowed cornfield near Granger on Tuesday, Sept. 17, according to a Yakima Sheriff Office report.
The driver attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers and deputies on scene, YSO Sheriff Sgt. Brian Jackson wrote in his report.
The two remaining occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.
The suspect vehicle was occupied by the driver, a 27-year-old Wapato area man. Passenger 1, a 24-year-old Wapato area man and passenger 2, a 21-year-old Wapato area woman.
All three subjects had outstanding arrest warrants and were later booked into the Yakima County Jail. The suspect driver was also arrested on new crimes of eluding, driving on a suspended driver’s license, resisting arrest, and assault.
The incident began when the Yakima Sheriff’s Office and Yakama Nation Tribal Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in the 3500 block of Campbell Road south of Wapato about 9:20 p.m.
The victim reported earlier in the evening he had been driving his vehicle when it broke down. He left it on the side of the road and walked home to make arrangements to recover the vehicle.
He returned a couple of hours later and discovered his vehicle was being towed away by a silver-colored Buick sedan.
The victim yelled at the subjects in the Buick announcing they were stealing his car. The suspects apparently stopped and discontinued towing the victim’s vehicle away. The suspects then fled the area.
The theft of the vehicle was initially being investigated by Yakama Nation Police due to the victim being an enrolled tribal member.
While investigating the incident, the suspect vehicle returned to the area and was pointed out to the YNPD officer.
It was learned later the suspects returned to the scene because one of the subjects had dropped his cell phone prior to fleeing the area.
The YNPD officer attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but it fled from him initiating a vehicle pursuit.
YNPD was quickly joined by YSO deputies in the chase. The chase went south on Highway 97 and drove through part of the city of Toppenish. The vehicle traveled onto State Route 22 and headed east toward Granger.
Speeds during the police pursuit reached 80 mph.
