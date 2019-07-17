YAKIMA — A motorist arrested July 4 in Grandview appeared for a preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court on July 11 for a requested charge of cocaine possession.
At about 8:30 p.m. the night of the holiday, Grandview Police were alerted there was a vehicle traveling in an erratic manner on West Wine Country Road.
A concerned resident followed the vehicle before police took over on Grandridge Road and witnessed weaving and dangerous maneuvers made by the driver, according to court documents.
An officer conducted a traffic stop and observed the driver, identified as 50-year-old Juan M. Tapia-Rodriguez, had droopy, bloodshot eyes. His speech was slurred, and a field sobriety test was provided with Tapia-Rodriguez unable to complete it several times.
A breath sample was taken, resulting in a reading of .149, the documents state.
He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, but police taking inventory of his personal affects found what they believed was cocaine among them. The evidence was sent to the Washington State Patrol crime lab for further analysis.
