SUNNYSIDE — Skiley Brianna Sweowat-Joseph, 22, of Nespelem, Wash. faced a preliminary in front of Judge Richard H. Bartheld on July 30 in Yakima County Superior Court for charges of possession of stolen property.
According to court documents, on July 27 at approximately 2:19 p.m., Officer Lemmon was dispatched to Walmart, 2675 East Lincoln Avenue, in response of a shoplifting incident.
The suspects fled the area in a gray Pontiac Grand Prix with no plates where they were later located by Officer Lemmon on the 2300 block of East Lincoln. Two of the suspects were located immediately, however, the third suspect fled the area northbound.
The fleeing female was pointed out to Officer T. Marks at the 2500 block of Yakima Valley Highway. The witness saw Sweowat-Joseph running through a field.
Sweowat-Joseph was apprehended and post-Miranda rights, court records show she had stated she was homeless and was stealing anti-freeze to get money.
After a search was completed, Sweowat-Joseph had some credit cards on her person that did not have her own name on them. Officer Marks stated due to COVID‑19, the suspect was released and advised she would receive a written citation in the mail at a later time.
At approximately 5 p.m. the same day, dispatch was advised of a shoplift in progress at Safeway were Sweowat-Joseph was taken into custody by Officer Rosenow for allegedly stealing eight bottles of liquor. The officer transported her to the police department.
One of the owners of the stolen credit cards was contacted and stated they wanted to prosecute Sweowat-Joseph for the theft of a Coscto card, credit cards, and their license.
