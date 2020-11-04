TOPPENISH — A Yakima County Sheriff Department vehicle was eastbound on Fort Road approaching Becker Road when it struck a pedestrian laying in the eastbound lane of Fort Road, a mile west of Toppenish.
According to the Washington State Patrol report, the fatality occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday night.
The victim is identified as Jamie Jackson, 44, of Toppenish. She was pronounced death at Astria Toppenish Hospital.
The driver of the YSO vehicle was Gilberto Bazan, 36, of Yakima.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
