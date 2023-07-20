WSP seeking public assistance in locating witnesses

TOPPENISH — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking the public's assistance in locating information and witnesses of a hit and run collision in Toppenish on Friday, July 14.
The vehicle vs. pedestrian collision happened at 4:20 a.m. on July 14 on State Route 97 at the intersection of Fort Road. According to a release from the WSP, the running vehicle was traveling northbound on SR97, while the pedestrian was traveling from west to east across SR97 on the crosswalk on the northside of the intersection.
The pedestrian sustained critical injuries and was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Both the driver and vehicle are still unidentified.
The WSP is seeking any additional witnesses who may have seen or have information regarding the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact WSP Detective James Stairet at 509-378-2753 or 509-734-5818, or email james.stairet@wsp.wa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.