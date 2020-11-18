YAKIMA — Yakima Department of Corrections has reported at approximately Nov. 1 at 2:30 p.m., an officer at the Yakima County Department of Corrections found an inmate, Jeffery Pickens, unresponsive in his cell with his uniform around his neck.
Medical staff and officers had initiated CPR and Pickens was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima via ambulance. He was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit.
On Nov. 15, Pickens was pronounced deceased by medical staff at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.
Pickens of Yakima was in custody for first degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree, domestic violence, malicious mischief in the third degree, assault in the third degree, and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
The incident is being investigated by the Yakima Sheriff’s Office and the Yakima County Coroner’s Office. The Yakima Country Department of Corrections is conducting an independent internal investigation.
The immediate family has been contacted.
