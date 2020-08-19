SUNNYSIDE — John Lee Hodge, 56, of Yakima faced a preliminary hearing on Monday, Aug. 17, in front of Yakima Superior Court Judge Richard H. Bartheld for burglary in the second degree. He is being held in the Yakima Department of Corrections on a $5,000 bond.
On Sunday, Aug. 16, around 5 p.m., Sunnyside patrol units were dispatched to Walmart, 2675 East Lincoln Avenue, in response to a theft of a television.
Allegedly, Hodge was seen with another suspect loading a 65-inch Samsung television in the back of his white Ford Escape. The vehicle was headed toward Waneta Road in the direction of Interstate 82.
According to Court Records, Officer J. Chiprez knew Hodge from previous encounters and acknowledged in his report that Hodge has stolen from Walmart before and fled to Yakima after the thefts.
Officer Chiprez intercepted Hodge and the other unnamed suspects at milepost 63 on I-82, westbound. After confirming the identity of the driver, Hodge, the officer made the arrest of him and two other passengers.
The vehicle was cleared, and several items were found as well as a second 65-inch Samsung television. It was noted that another 65-inch Samsung television was found near where the suspect vehicle had been parked.
