TOPPENISH — A fire at the Yakama Power building, 61220 U.S. Highway 97 is under investigation by the Yakama Nation Police following a Saturday, Sept. 14 fire which completely destroyed the commercial structure, according to Yakima County Fire District No. 5 Lt. Mike Farmer.
Fire personnel arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves and attic vents of the structure and fire coming from the rear of the building. The fire was present in the building attic and units attempted to stop the fire before discovering a partial roof collapse inside the structure.
Due to concerns about the structure’s integrity and for the safety of the firefighters, all interior operations ceased.
The building was declared a total loss with an estimated loss of $450,000. Personnel were able to save the business servers and data back-up systems as well as four safes, a generator and some ladders.
More than 23 firefighters and four fire district No. 5 fire stations responded to the call.
