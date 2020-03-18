SUNNYSIDE — A 13-year-old boy was arrested by Sunnyside Police Wednesday morning in connection to the most recent weapons threat at the Harrison Middle School.
No weapons were found on the school property and no students were in danger during the incident, Police Commander Scott Bailey said Thursday.
The youth was released to his parents, but the incident is still under investigation, Bailey reported.
School officials reported the school went to lockdown at Wednesday, March 11 at 10:19 a.m., due to threats by an individual to others on campus. The school security team initiated the lock down in order to investigate the possibility of a weapon on campus.
Harrison Middle School had resumed normal operations at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday.
Chief Kamiakin Elementary which had initiated a secure and teach protocol, resumed normal operations as of 10:32 a.m.
No other details are currently available
This the third incident involving threats to students at school during the past month. Police investigated threats on Feb. 24 at Harrison Middle School involving a 12-year-old male threatening to do a drive-by shooting and at the Sunnyside High School on Feb. 27. A 17-year-old male was arrested for the felony harassment in connection to the high school incident. Police said at the time, the suspect had some gang affiliations.
