SUNNYSIDE — Noe Felipe Acevedo, 21, was seen for a preliminary hearing on March 23 in front of Judge David A. Elofson for third degree assault an officer and harassment.
According to court documents, Officer Cantu responded to a call regarding a person, later identified as Acevedo, jumping in front of vehicles which impeded the course of traffic on the 1300 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
When the officer arrived at the location, Acevedo jumped in front of Officer Cantu’s patrol vehicle while he was still in motion. The officer engaged in braking to avoid hitting Acevedo and turned on the emergency lights, attempting to get Acevedo to cease his actions.
After failing to comply, more units were sent to the scene to cut Acevedo off. Once apprehended, Acevedo then threatened Officer Cantu and attempted to engage in an altercation which was avoided with the help of Officer Scott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.