YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has responded to four vehicle theft reports today [April 9] alone.
All four of these vehicle thefts occurred to automobiles that were unsecured, and with keys left in the respective vehicles’ ignitions.
In addition to the vehicle thefts, several other vehicles had personal property stolen from them. The victims were all agricultural workers who were victims of the various thefts, even though they were working close to their vehicles. Do not assume proximity to your property equals security or deterrence.
The YSO are committed to assisting the public in making Yakima County a safe and secure community. Please assist YSO in doing so by securing your vehicles, personal property, structures and homes whether you are at work or at home.
Criminals roam the county 24-hours a day looking for unsecured property. Be aware of your belongings and surroundings.
If you are a victim and/or witness to these thefts or any crime, be prepared to provide the following information to your 911 operator:
Your location (physical address or nearby landmark).
Your name, phone number and other personal information.
A description of the suspect. To include age, race, sex, height, weight, color and description of clothing and their last direction of travel.
Information on additional suspects and any weapons seen.
Vehicle make, model, color, distinguishing features and license plate number if you have it.
Also, the last direction of travel of the vehicle and the road it is on.
Any crimes committed, specific items stolen or any injuries to personnel at the scene.
The valuable information you provide to the 911 operator will be immediately passed onto responding law enforcement officers. This will increase the likelihood of the identification and capture of suspects for these or any other crimes.
Please contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (509-574-2500) or Crimes Stoppers at (800) 248-9980 crimestoppersyakco.org if you have any information related to this investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.