WAPATO — A single car rollover resulted in the death of the driver, Zillah man Santos J. Leos, 65, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
At approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, Leos’ 2001 Toyota Tacoma was headed eastbound on Interstate 82, taking exit 44, about one and a half miles north of Wapato, when it left the roadway and rolled.
According to the report, Leos was deceased at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt and it is unknown whether intoxicants were involved.
The case is under investigation.
