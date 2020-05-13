ZILLAH — Carlos Mendoza, 26, is being held on a $20,000 bond for an alleged domestic violence assault in violation of a protection order in Yakima County Jail.
He made his preliminary appearance in Yakima Superior Court Friday, May 8.
According to court documents, at approximately midnight on May 6, Mendoza assaulted the victim by repeatedly striking her in the face with his closed fists, resulting in facial injuries including a bruised and bloodied lip.
The assault was witnessed by the victim’s eight-year-old daughter.
Mendoza and the victim are in a dating relationship and resided together in Zillah, court records show.
There is a valid domestic violence no-contact order between Mendoza and the victim out of Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, served on April 24, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.