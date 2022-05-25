TOPPENISH — On Sunday evening, May 22, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the area of North Meyers Road and Fraley Cutoff Road for a report of shots being fired.
Shortly after, Toppenish Police Department informed the deputies of a vehicle that crashed into a cinder block wall near the 100 block of North K Street in Toppenish. The driver of the vehicle had a gunshot wound.
Deputies arrived at both locations and determined the shooting started on North Meyers Road.
The victim was transported to a Yakima hospital where he later died.
Detectives and a crime scene investigator were called out to process the crime scene. The victim was identified as Eric Paredes, 32, of Zillah.
If anyone has any information regarding this homicide, please contact Detective Williams via email at michael.williams@co.yakima.wa.us, send a tip through www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or call us at 574-2500. The case number is 22C07978.
