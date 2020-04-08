ZILLAH — Gary Lee Schademan, 56, was arrested on March 30 for violating a no contact order and is being held in Yakima County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
According to court documents, in the early hours of March 30 police were called to respond to Schademan being at a Durham Road residence in Zillah, violating his order.
The No Contact Order was issued by the Yakima County Superior Court on Oct. 4, 2018 and served to Schademan on the same date. The order is valid until Oct. 4, 2023.
At the time of the arrest, Schademan had an outstanding warrant from YCSC for a previous violation, which was issued on Feb. 4, 2020.
