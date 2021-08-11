The Sunnyside Police Department and the Yakima Police Department are investigating the circumstances involving the disappearance of missing person Jennifer Caridad of Sunnyside.
If you have any information regarding Jennifer, please contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200 and reference case #21S07132.
