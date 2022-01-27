Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left one Sunnyside man dead, and a Mabton man injured.
On the evening of Monday, Jan. 24, Sunnyside Police received a report of two individuals arriving at Astria Sunnyside Hospital with gunshot wounds. Officers responded to the hospital to find Armando Gutierrez, 40, deceased and Rodolfo Cisneros, 40, with multiple gunshot wounds to his arm.
Officers located the crime scene, an area covering approximately 50 acres on property belonging to the Port of Sunnyside, located adjacent to Mabton Sunnyside Hwy south of Alexander Rd. Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians worked throughout the day Tuesday to collect evidence.
Evidence continues being processed and Detectives continue to investigate the case. The body of Armando Gutierrez was released to the Yakima County Coroner’s Office. The Sunnyside Police Department was assisted by members of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol.
There is no evidence indicating that the shooting was gang related.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the police department at 509-836-6200.
