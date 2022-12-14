Police issue winter driving advice

As the snow starts to fall and ice settles onto the streets drivers are being asked to pay more attention to the way that they are driving.
As a response to the wintery conditions the Sunnyside Police Department has released their driving safety tips for the winter season.
The first series of tips have to do with the care of resident’s vehicles. Residents are asked to consider the addition of winter tires to their vehicles, winter tires lower the chance of a vehicle losing grip in cold along with that resident are also asked to clear snow off of vehicles to ensure that their visibility won’t be impaired and as a way to protect themselves and other drivers. Residents are also asked not to rely on the four wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive in their vehicle because although it is a grate tool it will not help in braking when roads are slippery due to snow and ice.
The next series of tips have to do with the way that residents drive in the winter conditions. Residents are asked to keep the momentum while driving especially on slippery hills, if a driver pauses or stops, they may be unable to get their car to continue going. Drivers are also reminded to break early and not often, instead of pumping the brake drivers should apply steady pressure to allow the braking system to do it job, drivers should also leave six to ten car lengths of space when roads are bad.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
