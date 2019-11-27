GRANDVIEW – Grandview Police are seeking help in apprehending two suspects involved in the armed robbery of a taco truck in the 1000 block of West. Wine Country Road, Tuesday Nov. 26 at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Two unknow suspects, wearing black sweatshirts, black jeans, and ski masks, demanded money of the taco truck workers. An undisclosed amount of money was taken. One of the suspects was armed with a gun, according to the police report.
The suspects are described as a Hispanic male, 5’11” thin build, and a Hispanic male 5’5” thin build.
The Grandview Police Department’s detective unit is asking anyone with information, especially those residents in the area of North Euclid Road or North Fifth Street with camera to contact Detective Ames or Detective Driscoll at 509-882-2000 if any images of the suspects were captured on their security cameras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.