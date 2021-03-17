There was much deliberation during the March 8 city council meeting regarding three Washington State House bills. The bills’ overarching theme: more police training and less use of force.
HB-1054, HB-1310, and HB-1202 would eliminate or reduce the uses of lethal force, such as chokeholds, as well as preventing Qualified Immunity, which protects police officers from unreasonable liabilities and legal action. Instead, the bills would mandate for the acquisition of tools and resources “…to handle minor complex issues surrounding public safety”.
Currently the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs and the Washington Cities Insurance Authority strongly oppose these bills and are seeking support from cities.
According to Sunnyside Police Chief Al Escalera, “Though there are workable and adaptable aspects to consider, the three bills presented for discussion all present unintended consequences to peace officers, corrections officers, and cities.” The Sunnyside Police Department has also recommended opposing HB-1054, HB-1310, and HB-1202.
“Council’s general position is opposing the bills but there was no formal adoption of a resolution,” explained City Manager Martin Casey.
The council voted 4-2 to consider supporting the opposition. The bills are still being considered at the state level.
After the council met, two of the house bills, HB-1054 and HB-1310, have passed the House chamber. The bills also had some of the language changed for them to pass. HB-1202 did not pass the House.
“If the bills pass both chambers then the department will look at current policies to see if there are any changes that need to be made,” Casey further explained.
Chief Escalera expressed to the council the department’s concerns as well as explaining some of the department’s current policies. “Chief Escalera affirmed that chokeholds, which the bill would eliminate, are not the policy of the Sunnyside Police Department,” Casey detailed.
Both Councilman John Henry and Mayor Francisco Guerrero voted against the consideration.
“I believe that policing needs some reform in our state. However, the problems that these bills present are rarely seen here. These tactics put people’s life in danger and overall, there needs to be reform, but the bills are currently being rewritten,” expressed Councilman Henry.
The Washington State Senate are currently reviewing HB-1054 and HB-1310.
