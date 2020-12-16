SUNNYSIDE — With slight increases in its base water rates and passing of a 1% increase in the property tax, the Port of Sunnyside Commissioners have approved a $8,408,804 budget for 2021.
The three-man commission acted at its Nov. 3 meeting to approve the budget after setting resolutions for was were described as slight increases in industrial water rates and the 1% Ad Valorem increase , which is the maximum allowed by the state, explained Port Executive Director Jay Hester.
The general fund allows for $2,379,404 which includes the Port’s debt payments as well as Port operations.
Budgetid for the Port’s Industrial Wastewater Treatment Facility, which is paid for by the industries using the treatment facilities, is $6,029,400.
Hester said the Port is working on its Port wastewater plant expansion this coming year. “City hall already has our project plans,” he noted.
The Port is also waiting for a federal grant from the Department of Ecology to clean up of the Old Planters Hotel property in downtown Sunnyside.
The Commissioners recently supported the purchase of 56.8 acres which Hester said will become part of the Port’s property inventory for future industrial development.
“We are also continuing to work on the Airport Hanger project, but which we hope will be able to get started in 2021,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.