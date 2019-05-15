SUNNYSIDE — Little was said regarding a new public records request policy adopted at the May 6 Port of Sunnyside Commission meeting.
Commissioners Jim Grubenhoff, Arnold Martin and Tyler Schilperoort heard a brief introduction from Executive Director Jay Hester, who said, “We felt we need something robust in place.”
The Port’s attorney, Rob Faber, said the policy was modeled after policies in place at other port districts, including Gray’s Harbor.
Included in the new policy is a public records request form, which is available on the Port of Sunnyside website.
“Costs are associated and based on statutory fees,” Hester said of the fee scale for fulfilling a request.
The policy is an update from the last one adopted on Nov. 5, 2013.
The biggest change to the policy is the Public Records Act fee schedule being added.
The schedule only applies to requests made after the adoption of the policy, and the Port can waive fees for records requests that are less than $1.
Paper copies are 15 cents per page, scanned copies are 10 cents per page and records transmitted in electronic format are 10 cents per gigabyte.
The commissioners unanimously approved the adoption of the policy.
