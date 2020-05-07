GRANDVIEW — Port of Grandview Commissioners will discuss several business park updates including a recent property sale when it meets Tuesday, May 12, 7 p.m., by remote teleconferencing.
Port Director Randy Tucker suggested the public join the meeting by calling the port at 509-882-9975 for the Zoom meeting identification number.
