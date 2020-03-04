SUNNYSIDE — Just as Congressman Dan Newhouse released a draft of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) of the Columbia River System Operations, the Port of Sunnyside Commission has passed a resolution voicing its support of maintaining the hydroelectric dams located within the federal Columbia-Snake River System.
Saying the Port is against breeching of the dams, Port Commissioner Chair Jim Grubenhoff asked for approval to pass the resolution supporting the continued operation of the dams within the federal Columbia-Snake River System, “due to their importance to irrigation, flood control, recreation, fuel efficient, safe, low-emission cargo transportation.”
“To breech the dams would be an economic disaster to the region,” Grubenhoff commented.
Friday, Representatives Dan Newhouse (R-Sunnyside) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Spokane) released a joint statement following the release of the statement.
“This draft Environmental Impact Statement is the product of years of scientific collaboration and research conducted by federal agencies,” Reps. Newhouse and McMorris Rodgers said in their statement.
“The mighty Columbia River is vital to our way of life in Washington state and the Pacific Northwest, and the EIS is critical to the effective management of our river power system. From supporting salmon recovery and species protections to providing clean hydropower generation, irrigation for our rich agriculture sector, and navigational routes along our waterways, our region reaps many benefits – while also facing several challenges – stemming from Columbia River operations. We strongly encourage the public to make their voices heard on this draft as we await the final report later this year.”
The Columbia River System Operations EIS was issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation, and Bonneville Power Administration as co-lead agencies. The documents evaluate the impacts of the long-term, coordinated water management functions for the operation, maintenance, and configuration of the 14 federal dam and reservoir projects that comprise the federal Columbia River System.
The public review and comment period for the draft EIS is open until April 13, 2020.
Public comments can be submitted online at www.crso.info or by mail to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, CRSO EIS, P.O. Box 2870, Portland, OR 97208-2870.
