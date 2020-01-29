SUNNYSIDE — Building infrastructure for future growth was achieved Jan. 21, with the approval construction of the Port of Sunnyside’s new airport hangar.
The work can proceed on the design of the new $730,000 aviation project at the city airport, Port officials report.
“The Port Commissioners, approved a scope of services contract to design the hangar with J-U-B Engineers in the amount of $116,190,” Port Executive Director Jay Hester announced.
The Port doesn’t have a tenant for the modern hangar, “… but we have several potential parties interested in its completion,” Hester remarked.
“Our area is growing, and we know there is a need for the new facility,” he added.
“We expect to begin meeting with the engineers to determine the design and size of the hangar over the next month,” he stated.
The new airport addition is funded by state capital funds sought by Senator James Honeyford (R-Sunnyside) for airport expansion.
The City of Sunnyside is also working on new improvements at the airport’s lounge, with the addition of Wi-Fi and other amenities, also funded as a part of the Honeyford’s efforts to secure aviation infrastructure in the 2018 capital project funding budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.