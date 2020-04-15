GRANDVIEW — The Port of Grandview meeting on Tuesday, April 14 meeting will be held by remote teleconferencing via zoom, at 7 p.m.
To Join by phone: dial: 301-715-8592 -meeting ID: 722 145 773
To join by accessing Zoom meeting website: click on this link: https://zoom.us/j/722145773?pwd=Z05sVE9weFBVTm16b1YwVitEWVdjdz09
