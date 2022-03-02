GRANDVIEW — The Port of Grandview Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, via Zoom teleconference.
The purpose of the Special Meeting will be to attend the Port’s Audit Exit Conference with Assistant State Auditor, Office of the Washington State Auditor.
Viewers can tune into the meeting using this Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81738138809?pwd=RkNhTi9tUXNFUWFmeWdrU0xVUit5QT09
Meeting ID: 817 3813 8809
Passcode: 259481
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.