The Port of Sunnyside will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. at the Port Administration Office, 2640 E. Edison Ave., Suite 1.
The purpose of the Special Meeting is to approve Resolution 2021-04, A Resolution Approving and Authorizing the Sunnyside Port District application for Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) funds to refurbish the building at 400 S. 6th Street in Sunnyside.
In compliance with Proclamation 20-28 issued by Gov. Inslee on March 24, 2020, the Port of Sunnyside will hold the Special Meeting via conference call. The Port encourages the public to stay home and participate remotely by calling into the meeting at 1-253-215-8782 and enter Meeting ID 518 239 8469; or join via zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5182398469
