The Port of Sunnyside has received a 1.25 million dollar grant and a 25 million dollar loan from the Community Economic Revitalization Board for the “Pacific Ag Project”.
The project will consist of construction of public utilities to include sanitary sewer, sanitary force main, sanitary sewer lift station, a water main for domestic and fire flow, stormwater, and roadway improvements extended to the site.
