SUNNYSIDE — Volunteers stand ready with picks and shovels in hand. All that is needed is an okay from the Seattle Post Office District officials to begin work on the 90-year-old building’s facility’s neglected landscape.
“We’ve just been waiting for the ok from the Postmaster to begin,” said Daybreak Rotary member Jay Hester.
Hester said the Port of Sunnyside had presented current Postmaster Richard James a plan to improve the landscaping that involved the Daybreak Rotary, the Port, Sunnyside Christian School and Luther Rock.
While James is currently on sick leave, Assistant Postmaster Jolene Byrne said she is talking with her Seattle bosses give the Rotary group the go ahead with the East Edison Avenue project.
“We have been wanting to clean up the landscape for several years, but we’ve also had a number of supervisor changes,” Byrne said.
“We’ve done what we can to spruce up the grounds. We’re excited to have the community come to our aid. I just hope my boss agrees,” she conveyed. “I think she will.”
“The plan call for a low maintenance landscape,” Hester explained. “We even have $2,500 in donations to purchase the needed materials.”
Hester said the clean-up effort is more community-based rather than a Port-based project.
The post office landscape had been in decline since the underground sprinkler system broke down nearly five years ago.
“We are very happy for the to help with making the post office an attractive downtown building,” Byrne acknowledged.
Hester said as soon as the get a signature to move, the work can begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.