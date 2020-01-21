SUNNYSIDE — A special meeting to hammer out a request for a purchase and sales agreement was held just four days following the council’s first meeting of 2020.
The council heard and approved a request offered by Almon Realty on behalf of a potential buyer of a 70-acre parcel of Monson property, City Manager Martin Casey said.
The city’s real estate agent John Hodkinson requested the council approve an additional six months on the agreement, which was scheduled to expire on Jan. 20 (Martin Luther King Jr. holiday).
“We felt it would be better to meet and present the request to the council before our next regular council meeting on Jan. 27,” Casey explained.
The request carried a vote to authorize the city manager to sign a purchase and sales agreement extension.
The property on Yakima Valley Highway is zoned light industrial. The name of the potential buyer has not yet been released.
Another portion of the property on the east end of the acreage is currently being studied for a solar energy project.
At its Jan 13 meeting the council agreed to give Casey authority to execute an agreement with HLA Engineering and Land Surveying for future engineering services to the city. Public works Director Shane Fisher reported the city had received six applicants for the contract.
“When we narrowed it down to two applicants, we went with HLA, as they have been 75 percent successful in bringing funds to the city for our infrastructure projects,” he told council.
The agreement is for two years.
The first executive session of 2020 was held Jan. 13 in reference to a request for an extension of the collective bargaining agreement with the Teamsters Local #760. The council was in seclusion for 15 minutes before returning to open meeting to declare the extension matter would appear on the council Jan. 27 agenda.
At issue was a request for a one-year extension of the agreement for the period of Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020.
A second executive session was held at the Jan. 17 special meeting, which ran slightly over the previously announced one hour, regarding potential litigation and personal matters. No action was taken.
