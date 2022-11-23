Presentation shows current drug trends among adolescents

Attendees look through a mock bedroom during the “Hidden In Plain Sight” presentation on Nov. 16.

 Kennia Perez

Jennifer Dorsett of Hidden In Plain Sight of Tri-cities held a presentation in Sunnyside on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to discuss the recent local Healthy Youth Survey (HYS) data and current trends among adolescents in regard to drugs, alcohol and mental health.

The HYS gets their results from students in the sixth, eighth, tenth and twelfth grade, the survey was last taken in 2021.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.