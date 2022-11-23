Presentation shows current drug trends among adolescents

Jennifer Dorsett of Hidden In Plain Sight of Tri-cities held a presentation in Sunnyside on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to discuss the recent local Healthy Youth Survey (HYS) data and current trends among adolescents in regard to drugs, alcohol and mental health.
The HYS gets their results from students in the sixth, eighth, tenth and twelfth grade, the survey was last taken in 2021.
Prior to the presentation participants were given the opportunity to go through a mock bedroom of a teen to try and identify items that can indicate problems or risky behaviors.
These items consisted of vapes, alcohol and marijuana paraphernalia.
The presentation first addressed the question of why students do drugs according to the survey students turn to drugs as a way to cope, due to peer pressure, as a right of passage and due to curiosity.
The presentation focused on the use of alcohol, marijuana and nicotine due to these being the common infraction seen at schools locally.
For the city of Sunnyside, five percent of six graders said they vape, eight percent of eighth graders, four percent of tenth graders and 5 percent of twelfth graders.
These numbers fall below the state percentages with the state seeing fifteen percent of twelfth graders vaping within the last thirty days.
Though these numbers did rise when ask about the use of marijuana with eight percent of tenth graders saying they have used and 23 percent of twelfth graders with 55 percent of tenth graders reporting that they don’t think it harmful.
The HYS is taken every two years with students in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12 answering questions about mental health, substance use, safety and violence, and related risk and protective factors. The next survey is scheduled for 2023.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
