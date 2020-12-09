SUNNYSIDE — With the creation of automobiles subsequently bringing about new highways to promote cross country travel in the early 20th Century, one of those highways was the Yellowstone Trail – an American legacy that Sunnyside is a part of.
According to City Manager Martin Casey, the Yellowstone Trail was one of the first fully paved highways with origins from the Midwest stretching to the Pacific Coast put in place over 100 years ago.
“There are very few original components of this highway still in existence, but one of them happens to be in Sunnyside,” Casey added.
A short stretch of the original concrete highway is rested on what residents now call Rohman Street, a road that curves from North Avenue into North First Street, turning into Scoon Road.
Approaching City Council in 2014, Jerri Honeyford, former Sunnyside Christian teacher and the current Chair for Washington State Heritage Barn Committee, presented the history of the Yellowstone Trail in order to save the section of pavement from being covered or destroyed.
“It is just a small piece of history, but it is an interesting story and one worthy of saving and sharing,” Honeyford communicated.
Not only is it a small portion of history, but it may also even be the last of its kind in Washington. Honeyford shared, “I talked to a historian at the Department of Transportation, as far as they know it is the last uncovered piece (of original highway).”
The efforts of 2014 have come to fruition in 2020.
“Our hope had always been to hold some sort of ribbon cutting, some sort of commemoration once we got everything in place, of course, with the pandemic, those plans are on hold, but we were at least able to get the signs installed,” Casey commented.
Extending from Plymouth Rock, Mass., the signs mark where the first travelers of the Yellowstone Trail came through Sunnyside to travel towards Seattle.
The signs can be seen downtown, and one may notice yellow rocks also marking the old trail. These markers were common when the road was being developed as Honeyford explained.
“The yellow and black signs with arrows pointing toward Yellowstone Park were erected, painted on rocks, or on roadside fences or buildings.”
While in the early 20th Century, bringing tourism to rural America was the aim of the trail, that same goal remains today in Sunnyside.
“My hope will be that if we’re far enough through the pandemic, we’ll be able to welcome tourism back more robustly,” Casey expressed.
With the trail also coincides along the Jerry Taylor Veteran Plaza. American Legion members believe the trail could also encourage tourists to visit the memorial to local veterans.
Commander Greg Schlieve of Post 73 and Leroy Werkhoven had marked the trail that corresponds with the Veteran Plaza with large yellow rocks, similar to those that may have been used over 100 years ago.
“Hopefully, the Yellowstone Trail will also bring people by the Memorial,” Schlieve stated.
With the hopes that tourism can come to Sunnyside again someday soon, Casey emphasized, “There’s not many places that you can connect in that way, that’s century’s old.”
Merging the superhighway of battery powered vehicles and GPS technologies with an array of yellow road markers highlighting a golden age pathway to the past, Sunnyside’s vision for creating a rich and sustainable future continues to move and inspire people.
“Yellowstone Trail, the story of it is so fantastic. How the South Dakota people just got together to get it started, it’s just so amazing!” Honeyford exclaimed.
