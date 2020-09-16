YAKIMA — Yakima County WSU Extension Office is offering a free pressure canner gauge check-up on Friday, Sept. 16, from 10-3 p.m. at 2403 S. 18th St., Suite 100, Union Gap.
Pressure gauges on canners should be tested for accuracy before canning yearly, and new gauges need testing before first use.
There will be a “Release of Liability” form to fill which can be completed at the office or individuals download it from the Yakima County Extension website; https://extension.wsu.edu/yakima/
On arrival, call 509-574-1576 to be escorted in the building.
