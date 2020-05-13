SUNNYSIDE — Prestige Care and Rehabilitation of Sunnyside is the latest long‑term care facility in the county to have residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
Yakima Health District announced Friday, May 8, that the Sunnyside facility makes eight of 11 long‑term care facilities in the county to test positive for COVID-19 cases.
Across the county, long term care facility resident population now makes up 40% of the total 1,966 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to the health district.
After contacting the local facility, a statement was issued by Prestige Care, the parent company for the local long‑term facility.
In its the organization spokesperson Jordyne Bauerlein confirmed that three patients at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Sunnyside, 721 Otis Avenue, have tested positive for COVID-19, as did two members of its staff.
Company officials said they continue to work closely with local and state health authorities to respond to this situation and maintain their rigorous preventive measures.
“We also continue to track all patient and staff interactions and screen for additional signs of COVID‑19. We have referred all those who exhibited symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or had direct contact with positive cases for testing and remain vigilant in our efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19,” the company statement continued.
“We continue to follow droplet precautions and environmental infection control procedures set by the CDC, along with guidelines regarding the use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). Should the CDC update its guidelines, we will adjust procedures accordingly, as well.
“We are doing everything within our power to minimize the risk of exposure to others.”
Other long-term care facilities being monitored for COVID-19 cases by the Yakima Health District include Garden Village, Willow Springs, Landmark, Good Samaritan, all of Yakima, Prestige Care & Rehabilitation-Parkside, Union Gap, Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center and Emerald Circle in Wapato. Most recently the Yakima Valley School in Selah was added as a long term care facility with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.