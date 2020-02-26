OLYMPIA — Feb. 24-28 is being proclaimed as Invasive Species Awareness Week in Washington by Governor Jay Inslee. This week will highlight the importance of managing and preventing the spread of invasive species which pose a $137 billion annual cost in damages to crops, forests, fish, and other wildlife nationally.
The Washington Invasive Species Council is asking citizens of the state to be aware of plants, insects, and other wildlife in their local communities to report changes or problems seen through the mobile app “Washington Invasives.”
The reporting app helped alert state officials of the first-ever sighting in the United States of an Asian giant hornet. This hornet attacks honeybees can destroy a honeybee hive in one day.
There have been over 600 reports from the last year, demonstrating the critical role the public plays in identifying new invasive species.
The director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture, David Sandison, highlights how reporting unusual insects is of the utmost importance. “Doing so can literally save the environment.”
To find out more, visit invasivespecies.wa.gov.
