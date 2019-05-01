SUNNYSIDE — The community is invited to take part in Prevention Bingo Night, a community service project of the 2018-19 Miss Sunnyside court.
There will be chances to win prizes 5-7 p.m. May 9 at St. Joseph’s Gym, 907 S. Sixth St.
The event was coordinated with Sunnyside United-Unidos and the Sunnyside High School Prevention Club, providing information and resources for drug and alcohol use among youth.
There will be a guest speaker and prizes donated by local businesses.
Childcare is also available.
