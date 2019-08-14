Yakima County ballot counts as of Aug. 13:

Legislative 13 District, Representative, Dist. 2

Alex Ybarra 793

Steve Verhey 213

Granger

City Council, Pos. 5

Hilda Guzman 76

Israel Bustamante Luevano 71

Maria Gonzalez 60

Sunnyside

City Council, Pos. 5

Mike Farmer 384

Julia Hart 310 Silvia Ramos 184

City Council, Pos. 7

Betty Lynn Garza 306

Craig Hicks 287

Mike Kennard 269

Prosser

West Benton Fire and Rescue Proposition 1, Levy Lid Lift

Needs 60% super majority to pass

Yes 52.1%

No 47.9%

