Yakima County ballot counts as of Aug. 13:
Legislative 13 District, Representative, Dist. 2
Alex Ybarra 793
Steve Verhey 213
Granger
City Council, Pos. 5
Hilda Guzman 76
Israel Bustamante Luevano 71
Maria Gonzalez 60
Sunnyside
City Council, Pos. 5
Mike Farmer 384
Julia Hart 310 Silvia Ramos 184
City Council, Pos. 7
Betty Lynn Garza 306
Craig Hicks 287
Mike Kennard 269
Prosser
West Benton Fire and Rescue Proposition 1, Levy Lid Lift
Needs 60% super majority to pass
Yes 52.1%
No 47.9%
