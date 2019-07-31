Sunnyside voters and voters throughout the valley should have received their 2019 primary election ballots in the mail. Primary election season is open now, through election day, Tues., Aug. 6, when ballots are counted.
In order to provide voters an opportunity to learn more about their candidates, all candidates were emailed the following statement; “The Sunnyside Sun is planning to publish your 150-word or less response, along with a head shot picture in .jpeg format to the question for the July 31 edition; “Why should voters cast their ballots for you?”
Candidate statements, from those who responded, are found below. Statements are printed in their entirety without modification.
SUNNYSIDE
Sunnyside City Council: Position 5
Mike Farmer:
I will continue the fight to not allow a pot store in Sunnyside. The majority of voting citizens have said no twice.
One of the main responsibilities of a Council member is the over sight of the budget (your tax dollars). The State Auditors report of 12/31/17 noted that between 2014 and 2017 the reserve fund went from $1,000,000 to $52,000. We had a reserve fund that would last about three days in case of an emergency. Did you notice that your utilities, fees and taxes went up last year? These fees were raised to balance the City’s over spending and the City is now considering a $20 license tab fee.
When do we start prioritizing what we need and what we want?
I pledge to keep pot stores out of Sunnyside and carefully scrutinize the budget to control spending to only make purchases the City can afford.
Julia Hart:
I have lived in Sunnyside for the past 44 years, working alongside my neighbors in the community working to make Sunnyside a place where people can work at good jobs, feel safe to raise their families, walk their dogs at night and let their children play outside.
I have heard what the community wants and needs and I’m working to move the community forward accomplishing those goals. But everything is driven by money. I am encouraging new businesses to come to town, encouraging construction of affordable housing where people can live and safe and clean parks where people can relax.
There are still challenges, but with your vote, I stand ready to face those challenges and work to make Sunnyside a place we are all proud to call home. I’m a forward thinker and I don’t look back.
Your vote for Julia Hart is a vote for progress.
Sunnyside City Council: Position 7
Craig Hicks:
I’ve always tried to hold their best interest at heart looking to what the voters have voted for, versus what the people want.
And, example marijuana 60 some percent didn’t want it in town. They kept pushing it to get it into town. I held a true no all the way through.
(Editor’s note: Craig Hicks’ 2019 Primary election statement was accidentally not included in the Wednesday, July 31 edition of the Sunnyside Sun.)
Betty Lynn Garza:
The people of Sunnyside believe in me. I want to be the face for this community! I’ve said I would keep my word and I’m old school, so my word means a lot and means everything to me and I will prove this to all of you!
Standing up for change is tough, but I’m no quitter I’m a go getter! I can relate to the people of Sunnyside because I’m a hard worker just like them. I am listening to their concerns and it concerns me the things that are troubling our citizens!
You should vote for me because I want to be the voice of the community for all citizens not just a group!
Vote for me Betty Lynn Garza- I have nothing to hide – I am here for all of Sunnyside!
Mike Kennard:
Rather than ‘toot my own horn,’ I’d prefer (to defer!) to these comments from my friends and neighbors;
“Mike’s core principles,” says his neighbor, Charlene Arriaga, “along with his diligence, will be an asset on the Council.”
Teri Alvarez Ziegler says, “Mike Kennard will be an active, contributing asset as a Councilman.”
Pat Kezele says, “I hired Mike Kennard as the Museums’ Summer Docent; now for the third year! Mike’s work ethic of being 100% reliable contributes to the Museum’s growing success.”
“My roots are very deep here in my life-long hometown of Sunnyside,” says Bill Flower. “For what is best for Sunnyside, I know Mike’s heart is in the right place.”
And local businessman, Mark Cook, owner of Morris Floral says, “Mike’s first-hand, actual business experience will be very beneficial on the City Council.”
GRANDVIEW
Grandview City Council: Mayor
Gloria Mendoza:
I’m Gloria Mendoza, currently serving as Grandview mayor. I have been a business owner for 20 years and as a Businesswoman I understand the importance of teamwork. Therefore, I decided to run for city council and now would like to continue serving as your city mayor.
Throughout the years I have witnessed the change and growth in our community. As mayor I want to continue to build on the positive momentum that we are currently experiencing. My top priorities are economic development and youth. Through economic development we can offer our youth a safer more vibrant community, increasing retail business and activities for children. The increase in business will provide more employment opportunities and push us and developers to encourage more housing developments.
Grandview City Council: Position 3
Diana Jennings:
Grandview is home; I care what happens here – people, schools, business, and future growth for our citizen in a personal and professional capacity.
Because I live and work in Grandview, I want to know what is happening in our community and how it affects us as residents, how and where our money is spent, and how we can improve upon the quality of life for all citizens who live here or are visiting our community.
I previously served on City Council and wanted to once again have an opportunity to serve my community. I want what is best for our citizens now and make decisions not just for today but also for the future. We have a very good Council and exceptional City Staff who have made this a great place to live and work, and I would like to continue to be a part of that growth and development.
Grandview City Council: Position 5
Bill Moore:
For the past twelve years, along with the rest of the council, we have worked to keep a good quality of life for all ages. Working with budget to be able to continue this. Work to prioritize the services and needs to better the community. To work with our community, to attract new business, and affordable housing.
Grandview City Council: Position 6
David Diaz:
When I read that there was going to be a vacancy on the Grandview City Council, I made the effort to attend several meetings prior to being appointed.
I believe that it is every citizen’s responsibility to take interest in their local city government. I grew up in Grandview and have seen tremendous changes through the years. I believe that there is still much more room for improvement. The city has been blessed in having the monetary resources to improve streets, housing, and economic development. Being appointed to the city council carries great responsibility and I think I can contribute to the continual progress the city is making. I plan to seek out opinions and ideas from the community and bring them forth to city meetings. I truly believe that with the local colleges and educational background of our population, there are still opportunities to bring some type of tech industries to our area.
Grandview School District: Director, District 4
Jessica Trevino:
I hope to continue to support student learning as a member of the Grandview School District School Board. I have witnessed the challenges that our district has faced in the past and the remarkable way our community comes together to meet those obstacles. This is a direct result of dedicated parents and a very talented staff who value a rigorous curriculum that supports the development of the whole child. I will work hard to ensure that this district’s dedication continues for the interest of all Grandview students.
Port of Grandview: District 3
Frank A. Lyall:
Frank is currently the Port of Grandview Investment Officer. He was born, raised and resided in Grandview most of his life. He is a graduate of Grandview Senior High School, Wenatchee Valley Community College and the University of Utah, where he received a BA in Political Science.
Frank farms apples, cherries and Concord grapes with his extended family in Grandview, Prosser and Mattawa. He also serves as President of the Yakima County Farm Bureau and is a workgroup member of the Yakima County Voluntary Stewardship Program.
Frank was appointed a Port of Grandview Commissioner in March 2019, for District 3 and would much appreciate your vote on November 5.
GRANGER
Granger City Council: Mayor
Jose Trevino:
In the last two and a half years I have worked very hard, very smart, and with great fiscal responsibility.
Since becoming Mayor, we have operated our budget with no deficits. What does that mean to you; it means no loans and no increases in local rates and taxes.
I am investing in our local infrastructure so we can sustain new growth; growth that we need. Specifically, commercial growth to improve our local economy.
I am investing in our youth by creating the Parks and Rec Department with organized youth activities.
Safety and security of our community is my top priority; that is why this year, we partnered with the school district to bring back the SRO program.
All of this without raising rates or taxes!
But we still have lots to be done.
I am respectfully asking for your support and your vote. Together, let’s keep
“Making Granger Vibrant.”
Granger City Council Position 5
Israel Bustamante:
I would like to ask the Granger community to allow me to work for them by electing me for Granger city council position #5. I am engaged in our community, currently serving as Vice President of the Granger Lion’s Club. If elected my top priorities include securing and facilitating the purchase of a fire engine, growing our parks and rec department and prioritizing sustainable land use planning development that improves the quality of life in Granger. I hope to bring new leadership and ideas to our city council that our community can take pride in and will always be in their best interest.
Hilda Guzman:
I am a Granger native. My grandparents migrated from Texas and made Granger their home in 1954 to raise their 17 living children. Granger became my home community in 1987 and is the place I have deep roots and a proud family legacy.
I attended Granger High School until 1992. I moved in 2001 to earn degrees in higher education and expand my professional experience. In 2013, I returned to be in service to my community. Since then, I have volunteered in many capacities as such the Chair of the City of Granger Planning Development Commission, Secretary for the Granger Lion’s Club, a parent volunteer at Granger High School’s Instructional Leadership Team, Granger High School athletic events, and Granger Cherry Festival planning and parades. I intend to extend my educational, professional, and volunteerism to my fellow community members to grow our community.
MABTON
Mabton School District No. 120: Director, District 3
Anabel De La Torre:
When I started kinder at Artz-Fox Elementary so many years ago, my parents decided Mabton would be where I graduated. I did. Then I had my children and chose the Mabton School District for my kids. They’re the reason I decided to jump into this. I want my children and Mabton’s children to have promising futures and a desire to return and pour back into our community and schools. I believe this position will allow me to help do just that. I’m excited and dedicated in creating conditions for student and staff success.
Mabton School District No. 120: Director, District 2, At-Large
Tammy Rehms:
Having worked and resided in the Mabton Community since 2012, I have a sincere, vested interest in the Mabton Schools and the community. Having specialized in School Security as well as public relations, I understand the importance of building relationships for the greater good. I also understand the importance of ensuring our children have the resources needed to succeed in a safe and positive learning environment. As a strong advocate for safe schools I also feel it is important to have the resources available to achieve the desired learning objectives for our children to succeed in advancing to higher education after graduation.
It is my desire that my child, as well as all children, receive a high quality education by helping to provide the best resources to allow the Administrations to provide them with the best teachers and staff available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.