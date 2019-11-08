PROSSER — The Prosser Princess Theatre is hosting its 11th annual Christmas Market on Saturday, Nov. 16.
The market will once again be held in the Green Room at the Princess Theatre, 1226 Meade Avenue.
Featuring one-of-a-kind, handmade and unique gifts, the market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission is free.
For more information, the Princess Theatre is online at www.ThePrincessTheatre.net and on Facebook at ProsserPrincessTheatre.com
